Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $157.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.