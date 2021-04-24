Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post earnings per share of ($2.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.29). Expedia Group reported earnings of ($1.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $8.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.09.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.56. 1,559,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.25. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

