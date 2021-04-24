Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Extended Stay America reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.02 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Shares of STAY stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $19.70. 2,110,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,988. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $20.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,242,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,421,000 after buying an additional 281,193 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after buying an additional 2,004,639 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,825,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after buying an additional 273,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,302,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after buying an additional 31,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

