F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSTX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F-star Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.