FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITB opened at $72.09 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

