FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $240,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,197,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKH opened at $67.37 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $183.49 and a twelve month high of $420.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.58 and its 200-day moving average is $369.95.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

