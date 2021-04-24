FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $281,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

VBK stock opened at $287.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $164.09 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

