FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $242,000 Investment in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 165,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $21.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

