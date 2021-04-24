FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NBHC opened at $39.76 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.
National Bank Company Profile
National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.
