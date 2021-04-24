FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBHC opened at $39.76 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

