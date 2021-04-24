FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 48,739 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,411,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.91. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.96 and a 1 year high of $89.36.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

