FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,037 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Garmin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Garmin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 7,490.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Garmin by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $141.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.12. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $141.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

