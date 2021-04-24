Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report $204.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.83 million and the highest is $217.18 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $231.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $859.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $835.20 million to $903.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $926.56 million, with estimates ranging from $868.60 million to $981.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average is $91.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $111.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

