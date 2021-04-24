Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $113.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust traded as high as $111.50 and last traded at $111.14, with a volume of 1668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.31.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRT. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.