Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

FSS stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48. Federal Signal has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Federal Signal’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.