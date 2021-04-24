FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 515,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology Group accounts for 19.9% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $25,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after buying an additional 1,375,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after buying an additional 1,178,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,732,000 after buying an additional 2,108,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.10. 10,249,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,994,841. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 494 shares of company stock valued at $25,049 and sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

