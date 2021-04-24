FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.08 Per Share

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.08 per share by the bank on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $8.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from FFD Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFDF opened at $73.50 on Friday. FFD Financial has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

