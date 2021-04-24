FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.08 Per Share

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.08 per share by the bank on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $8.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from FFD Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Shares of OTCMKTS FFDF opened at $73.50 on Friday. FFD Financial has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28.
FFD Financial Company Profile
