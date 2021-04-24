Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

NYSE FIS opened at $153.01 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a PE ratio of -850.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.61.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

