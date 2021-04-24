Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) & TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services -0.83% 6.88% 4.08% TechTarget 12.90% 10.81% 7.48%

90.5% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of TechTarget shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services and TechTarget, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 0 6 17 1 2.79 TechTarget 0 1 4 0 2.80

Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus target price of $160.42, suggesting a potential upside of 4.84%. TechTarget has a consensus target price of $88.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.82%. Given TechTarget’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TechTarget is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and TechTarget’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $10.33 billion 9.21 $298.00 million $5.61 27.27 TechTarget $133.96 million 15.99 $16.88 million $0.62 122.82

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget. Fidelity National Information Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TechTarget beats Fidelity National Information Services on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, including priority engine, qualified sales opportunities, deal data services; demand solutions, such as white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions comprise on-network, off-network, and microsites and related formats branding; and custom content creation. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 websites that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, networking, or business applications. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a websites network. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

