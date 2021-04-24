Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Receives €70.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €70.29 ($82.69).

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIE. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of FIE traded down €0.55 ($0.65) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €67.45 ($79.35). 38,062 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €67.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.32. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a twelve month high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.