First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.