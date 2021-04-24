First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Trading Up 1.2%

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. 1,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35.

About First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citrus Bank that offers various community and retail banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company provides checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as business accounts; personal loans; and mobile banking and mobile deposit services.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for First Citrus Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citrus Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.