First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,605,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,301,000 after acquiring an additional 56,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $22,890,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 276,295 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

