First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. First Hawaiian’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FHB stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

