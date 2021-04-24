First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 945.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 514,689 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,916,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 970,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,785,000 after acquiring an additional 272,927 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,329,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,713,000.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $67.90. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $79.31.

