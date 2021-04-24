FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,012,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,023. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

