Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Down to $15.15

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $14.18. Fisker shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 363,413 shares changing hands.

FSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fisker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.78.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

