FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

