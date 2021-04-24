Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%.

FLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 71.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 49.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,831,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 931,802 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 25.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 722,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

