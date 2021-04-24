Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $201.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.84 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.08.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

