Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $210.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $202.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.08.

Fortinet stock opened at $201.76 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.06. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

