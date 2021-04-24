Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.63. The stock had a trading volume of 438,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,559. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $116.78 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

