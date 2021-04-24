Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,800 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $33.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,335.15. The company had a trading volume of 84,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,593. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,159.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,144.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $661.32 and a one year high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,002.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

