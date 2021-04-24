Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,764. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $23.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $347.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,243. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.73 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.38 and a 200 day moving average of $322.92.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

