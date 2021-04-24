Fortis Capital Management LLC Invests $1.67 Million in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 160,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSAH. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSAH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.43. 743,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,184. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

