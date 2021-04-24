Fortis Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at $2,737,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

NYSE:PKI traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.97. The stock had a trading volume of 607,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average of $136.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $85.71 and a one year high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

