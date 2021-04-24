Fortis Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. Teradyne accounts for about 1.3% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $112,982.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,483. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

