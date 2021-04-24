Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 74,939 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Fortis Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,939 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine comprises about 1.8% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.90. 1,121,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

