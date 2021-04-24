Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortis and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fortis has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.25.

Fortis stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Fortis has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $44.96.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Fortis by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,317,000 after buying an additional 2,630,929 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,600,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,596,000 after acquiring an additional 417,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,047,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Fortis by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after acquiring an additional 546,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Fortis by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,146,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

