Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fortive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Fortive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.