Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.77.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.63, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.19. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

