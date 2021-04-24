Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$214.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities to C$214.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNV. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$186.33.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$178.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$158.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$164.22. The company has a market cap of C$34.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5999995 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.332 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.