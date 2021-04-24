Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report $51.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $52.00 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $37.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $209.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $212.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $227.95 million, with estimates ranging from $224.09 million to $232.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Covey.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.
FC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 85,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $433.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.80, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $31.39.
About Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.
Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.