Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report $51.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $52.00 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $37.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $209.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $212.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $227.95 million, with estimates ranging from $224.09 million to $232.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Covey.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

FC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 85,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $433.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.80, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

