Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY remained flat at $$31.20 during midday trading on Friday. Fraport has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

