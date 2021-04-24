Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY remained flat at $$31.20 during midday trading on Friday. Fraport has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

