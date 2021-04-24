FUD.finance Price Down 30.4% Over Last Week (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. One FUD.finance coin can now be purchased for $16.68 or 0.00033314 BTC on popular exchanges. FUD.finance has a market cap of $393,935.15 and approximately $2,495.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00064067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00091064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00053671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.31 or 0.00647784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.41 or 0.07712965 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

