Function X (FX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.29 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. Function X has a market capitalization of $161.78 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001292 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,873.40 or 0.99985174 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00037698 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00011127 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00124308 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000929 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004876 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002637 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
