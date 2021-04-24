Fundamenta Hits Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $5.87 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 100.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00005848 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00059132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.00264323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $513.82 or 0.01009838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,791.28 or 0.99823772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00022940 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.88 or 0.00603131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

