FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Biomerica in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $4.40 on Friday. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Biomerica by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 296,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biomerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Biomerica by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

