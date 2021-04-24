FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Issued By DA Davidson

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.90.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

