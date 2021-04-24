FY2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. Lifted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $10.67 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $6,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,441,000 after buying an additional 656,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 602,616 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $3,807,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.