FY2021 EPS Estimates for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Reduced by Analyst

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Seagen in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.06) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.05).

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.36.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $147.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 52-week low of $134.51 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 65,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

